HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $161,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

