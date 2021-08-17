HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.