HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

