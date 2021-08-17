HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.