HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 131,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 26,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Shares of NSC opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

