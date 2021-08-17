Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

HRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

