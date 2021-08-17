Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 15th total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $30,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,075,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,260,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

