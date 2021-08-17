HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HireQuest stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 61.57% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.