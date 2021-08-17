Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $167.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.40 million and the lowest is $166.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 407,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,669. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

