Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $167.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.40 million and the lowest is $166.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 407,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,669. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.