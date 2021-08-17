Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bankshares raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$42.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$42.23.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

