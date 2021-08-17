HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Down 41.3% in July

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 616,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,544. The company has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 225.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

