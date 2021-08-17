HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Announces $0.07 Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 403.25 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £82.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

