Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.67. 255,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,224. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $208.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

