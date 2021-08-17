Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $21.20 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $94.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,423,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,994.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $412.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

