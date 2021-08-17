Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $412.16 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

