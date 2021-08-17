Humaniq Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.32 million and $56,551.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.00919448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00164517 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.