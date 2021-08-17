Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 4,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $664.43 million, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

