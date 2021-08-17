Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

