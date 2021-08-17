Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.61. The stock had a trading volume of 278,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,737. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.