Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 1.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Horizon worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 103,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,231. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

