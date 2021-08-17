Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises 5.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 46,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $8,534,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $217,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. 2,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

