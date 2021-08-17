Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.72. 81,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

