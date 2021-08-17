Huntington National Bank Acquires 79,570 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,570 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. 201,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.75 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

