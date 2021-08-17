Huntington National Bank Buys 24,783 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 421,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,547 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 108,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

