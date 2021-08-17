Huntington National Bank Has $38.36 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $38,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,047,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,871.59. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,162. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,631.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

