Huntington National Bank Has $52.02 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.58. 894,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.