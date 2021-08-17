Huntington National Bank Purchases 35,454 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $61,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $189.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

