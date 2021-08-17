Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HURC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 13,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,519. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $57.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

