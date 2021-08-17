HYCON Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $651,899.25 and approximately $192,699.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00064024 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.