Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,421,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 2,101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,184.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRNNF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.