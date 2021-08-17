Hyve Tops 1-Day Volume of $766,988.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $766,988.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00158694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.04 or 0.99926669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.28 or 0.00923569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.87 or 0.06978424 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

