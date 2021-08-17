I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $70.18

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.18, but opened at $67.51. I-Mab shares last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 396 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

