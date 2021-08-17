i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IIIV opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $886.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

