i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.
A number of analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of IIIV opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $886.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
