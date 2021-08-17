i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,470. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $881.86 million, a PE ratio of -80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

