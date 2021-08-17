Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $196.67. The stock had a trading volume of 156,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

