Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 796,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,200,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.07. 411,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

