Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 48,268 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.