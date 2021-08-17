Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,225 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 539,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 494,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,285,041. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

