Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Announces Earnings Results

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%.

IDEX stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $902.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 177.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ideanomics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ideanomics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

