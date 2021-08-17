Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 357,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,619,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 885,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ContextLogic by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 321,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 296,486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

