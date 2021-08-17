Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $542.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.51. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $542.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.