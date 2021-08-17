Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -183.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

