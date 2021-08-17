Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

