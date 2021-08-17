Ieq Capital LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Squarespace alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.