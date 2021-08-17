Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 1,367,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

