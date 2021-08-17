IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,026 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 173.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

