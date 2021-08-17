IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,468. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

