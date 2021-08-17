IFP Advisors Inc Has $243,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE VLO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

