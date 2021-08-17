IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 160 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

