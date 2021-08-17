IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 667 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $687.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

